Davenport carries Cincinnati over Presbyterian 79-45

CINCINNATI (AP)Jeremiah Davenport registered 16 points as Cincinnati easily beat Presbyterian 79-45 on Thursday night.

Viktor Lakhin had 10 points for Cincinnati (4-0), which won its fourth consecutive game to start the season. Mika Adams-Woods added six rebounds. Abdul Ado had 4 points and five blocks.

Rayshon Harrison had 16 points for the Blue Hose (2-2). Winston Hill added 11 points.

