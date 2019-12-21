Dartis, Vander Plas power Ohio past Morehead State 82-76

ATHENS, Ohio (AP)Jordan Dartis sank five 3-pointers and scored 25 points and Ben Vander Plas added 24 points and 11 rebounds to help Ohio hold off Morehead State 82-76 on Saturday.

Dartis hit 8 of 13 shots from the floor for the Bobcats (8-4), who shot 55% overall. Vander Plas, a sophomore, did his damage on 10-of-15 shooting and picked up his third double-double of the season. Jason Preston pitched in with 13 points, eight assists and seven rebounds.

Jordan Walker had 24 points to pace the Eagles (5-7). Walker hit 6 of 10 from beyond the arc. Djimon Henson added 22 points on 8-of-11 shooting, making all three of his 3-point tries.

Ta’lon Cooper’s jumper pulled Morehead State even at 65 with 5:39 left in the game, but Lunden McDay and Dartis hit back-to-back 3s and Ohio never looked back.

