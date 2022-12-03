OREM, Utah (AP)Le’Tre Darthard had 25 points in Utah Valley’s 88-78 win over Long Beach State on Saturday night.

Darthard was 8 of 12 shooting (7 for 11 from distance) for the Wolverines (4-4). Trey Woodbury added 19 points while shooting 6 for 11 (2 for 6 from 3-point range) and 5 of 5 from the free throw line, and he also had eight rebounds and eight assists. Justin Harmon recorded 19 points and shot 7 for 15 (1 for 4 from 3-point range) and 4 of 4 from the free throw line.

Tobias Rotegaard finished with 16 points for the Beach (4-4). Long Beach State also got 13 points, four assists and three steals from Joel Murray. Tone Hunter also had 13 points and five assists.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.