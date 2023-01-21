PHOENIX (AP)Le’Tre Darthard had 25 points and Utah Valley beat Grand Canyon 76-74 on Saturday night.

Darthard added seven rebounds for the Wolverines (16-5, 7-1 Western Athletic Conference). Trey Woodbury pitched in with 19 points, six rebounds and six assists. Tim Fuller scored 10.

Rayshon Harrison finished with 18 points and seven rebounds to pace the Antelopes (13-7, 4-3). Noah Baumann added 14 points and eight boards, while Gabe McGlothan finished with 13 points.

NEXT UP

Both teams next play Thursday. Utah Valley visits Southern Utah and Grand Canyon visits Abilene Christian.

—

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.