Darling sends Delaware to CAA semis in win over Charleston

NCAA Men's Basketball
Posted: / Updated:

WASHINGTON, D.C. (AP)Nate Darling scored 25 points and Justyn Mutts had a double-double and Delaware beat Charleston 79-67 in a Colonial Athletic Association quarterfinal game on Sunday.

The fifth-seeded Blue Hens (22-10) advance to face top seed Hofstra on Monday in a semifinal game. Dylan Painter scored 14 points, Ryan Allen 12 and Mutts had 12 points with 11 rebounds. Delaware finished 27-of-53 shooting (50.9%), including 8 of 16 from 3-point range, and 17 of 21 from the foul line.

Grant Riller led Charleston (17-14) with 26 points, Brevin Galloway 14 and Zep Jasper 13.

Delaware led 32-27 at halftime and extended the lead to 41-30 when Painter scored on a layup and sank 1 of 2 foul shots. Riller’s 3 with 12:18 left brought Charleston within 47-43 before the Blue Hens gradually pulled away.

More AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Video Forecast

Connor's Sunday Morning Forecast

Thumbnail for the video titled "Connor's Sunday Morning Forecast"
More Weather Video Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

The Series Ep2: Social Pressure ➞