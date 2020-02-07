Closings & Delays
Darling scores 34 to carry Delaware past Towson 84-78

NCAA Men's Basketball
Posted: / Updated:

NEWARK, Del. (AP)Nate Darling had 34 points as Delaware got past Towson 84-78 on Thursday night.

Ryan Allen had 18 points for Delaware (17-7, 7-4 Colonial Athletic Conference), which won its fifth consecutive game. Dylan Painter added 11 points and nine rebounds. Kevin Anderson had 10 points, eight assists and seven rebounds.

Allen Betrand tied a career high with 23 points for the Tigers (13-11, 7-5). Brian Fobbs added 19 points. Nicolas Timberlake had 11 points and six rebounds.

The Fightin’ Blue Hens evened the season series against the Tigers with the win. Towson defeated Delaware 84-68 on Jan. 11. Delaware plays James Madison at home on Saturday. Towson matches up against Drexel on the road on Saturday.

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

