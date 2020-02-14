Darling guides Delaware to 81-75 victory over Elon

ELON, N.C. (AP)Nate Darling had 24 points and Delaware defeated Elon 81-75 on Thursday night, extending its winning streak to seven games.

Darling made 9 of 16 shots from the floor for the Blue Hens (19-7, 9-4 Colonial Athletic Association), including 5 of 8 from 3-point range. Ryan Allen, Dylan Painter and Kevin Anderson all scored 13 points. Painter had six rebounds, while Anderson handed out five assists and added three steals.

Marcus Sheffield II hit four 3-pointers and scored 24 with six assists for the Phoenix (9-18, 5-9). Hunter McIntosh added 14 points, five assists and four rebounds..

Delaware shot 56% from the floor and 45% from distance (9 of 20). The Blue Hens hit 14 of 20 free throws. Elon shot 50% from the floor and 44% from beyond the arc (15 of 34). The Phoenix made 8 of 11 foul shots.

The Blue Hens improve to 2-0 against the Phoenix this season. Delaware defeated Elon 79-78 on Jan. 18.

Colonial Athletic Association