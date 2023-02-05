TEMPE, Ariz. (AP)N’Faly Dante scored 14 of his 18 points in the second half, Keeshawn Barthelemy added 15 points and Oregon blew most of a 12-point lead before beating Arizona State 75-70 Saturday night.

Will Richardson added 14 points for Oregon.

The Ducks (13-10, 7-5 Pac-12) rebounded from a 91-75 loss at No. 5 Arizona last time out to win for the fourth time in the last five games.

DJ Horne, who had scored eight combined points in the previous three games, scored 18 points for Arizona State (16-8, 7-6). Frankie Collins, who was scoreless on 0-for-1 shooting in the first half, finished with 13 points, six rebound and four assists.

The Sun Devils have lost five of their last six games.

Desmond Cambridge Jr., who had scored 15-plus points in each of the last seven games for Arizona State, had six points on 2-of-8 shooting against the Ducks.

Oregon led for just 15 seconds in the first half, but Barthelemy hit a 3-pointer a minute into the second half that made it 30-all and the Ducks never again trailed. Richardson and Barthelemy each hit a 3 in a 10-2 run that gave Oregon an eight-point lead with 13:47 remaining and a 6-0 spurt made it 52-40 about two minutes later.

