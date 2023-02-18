KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP)Brady Danielson scored 20 points as North Dakota beat Kansas City 81-73 on Saturday night.

Danielson had five rebounds for the Fighting Hawks (11-18, 5-11 Summit League). B.J. Omot scored 19 points while going 2 of 8 from the floor, including 2 for 5 from distance, and 13 for 14 from the line. Treysen Eaglestaff was 7 of 17 shooting to finish with 15 points.

The Roos (11-18, 7-9) were led by Rayquawndis Mitchell, who recorded 20 points. Sam Martin added 15 points. Jevin Sullivan also had 11 points and 10 rebounds.

