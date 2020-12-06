Daniels leads Abilene Christian over Tarleton State 69-48

ABILENE, Texas (AP)Damien Daniels posted 11 points as Abilene Christian rolled past Tarleton State 69-48 on Saturday night.

Jonathan Jackson Jr. had 12 points but committed seven turnovers for the Texans (1-2). Montre’ Gipson added 10 points and six rebounds. Tahj Small had seven rebounds.

