Daley leads UMass Lowell past Albany 79-71

NCAA Men's Basketball
Posted: / Updated:

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP)Bryce Daley had 17 points and nine assists as UMass Lowell beat Albany 79-71 on Friday night.

Kalil Thomas had 14 points for UMass Lowell (8-9, 7-6 America East Conference). Darion Jordan-Thomas added 12 points, nine rebounds and three blocks.

UMass Lowell posted a season-high 21 assists.

UMass Lowell totaled 53 second-half points, a season high for the team.

Antonio Rizzuto scored a career-high 25 points for the Great Danes (4-7, 4-5). Kellon Taylor added 13 points. Chuck Champion had 12 points.

