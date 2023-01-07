BOULDER, Colo. (AP)Tristan da Silva scored 17 points on 7-of-10 shooting to help Colorado cruise to a 62-42 win over Oregon State on Saturday night.

Da Silva – who scored a career-high 30 in Colorado’s 68-41 win over Oregon on Thursday – hit a 3-pointer, J’Vonne Hadley followed with a jumper and da Silva added a layup to make it 7-0, KJ Simpson hit two free throws to make it 16-6 with 11:37 left in the first half and Buffaloes led by double figures the rest of the way.

Simpson, 6-foot-2 sophomore guard who went into the game leading Colorado (11-6, 3-3 Pac-12) in scoring (18.7 per game), had a season-low six points on 1-of-8 shooting but grabbed seven rebounds with a career-high tying six assists.

Dexter Akanno led Oregon State (7-9, 1-4) with 10 points. Freshman Tyler Bilodeau had four points, a career-high 12 rebounds, two blocks and a steals.

The Beavers committed eight turnovers, made 8 of 29 from the field, including 2 of 9 from 3-point range, and did not attempt a free throw in the first half. They set season lows for points in a game and points in a half (18 in the first).

UP NEXT

Oregon State returns home to play No. 5 Arizona – which had 28-game home win streak snapped Saturday with a 74-61 loss to Washington State – on Thursday

Colorado visits USC on Thursday

