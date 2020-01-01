Da Silva carries Missouri State past Evansville 65-52

Tulio Da Silva registered 14 points as Missouri State defeated Evansville 65-52 on Tuesday in the first Missouri Valley Conference matchup of the season for both teams.

Isiaih Mosley had 13 points for Missouri State (7-7). Lamont West added 13 points.

Missouri State entered the locker room at halftime trailing 31-23, but the Bears were able to outscore the Purple Aces 42-21 in the second half to roll to the 13-point victory. Both teams set season lows for scoring during the game. The Bears’ 23 first-half points were the lowest of the season for the home team, while the 21 second-half points for the Purple Aces marked the fewest of the season for the visiting team.

Sam Cunliffe had 13 points for the Purple Aces (9-5). DeAndre Williams added 12 points and 10 rebounds.

Missouri State plays Loyola of Chicago on the road on Saturday. Evansville plays Valparaiso at home on Saturday.