Da Silva carries Missouri State past Evansville 65-52

NCAA Men's Basketball
Posted: / Updated:

Tulio Da Silva registered 14 points as Missouri State defeated Evansville 65-52 on Tuesday in the first Missouri Valley Conference matchup of the season for both teams.

Isiaih Mosley had 13 points for Missouri State (7-7). Lamont West added 13 points.

Missouri State entered the locker room at halftime trailing 31-23, but the Bears were able to outscore the Purple Aces 42-21 in the second half to roll to the 13-point victory. Both teams set season lows for scoring during the game. The Bears’ 23 first-half points were the lowest of the season for the home team, while the 21 second-half points for the Purple Aces marked the fewest of the season for the visiting team.

Sam Cunliffe had 13 points for the Purple Aces (9-5). DeAndre Williams added 12 points and 10 rebounds.

Missouri State plays Loyola of Chicago on the road on Saturday. Evansville plays Valparaiso at home on Saturday.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Weather

More Weather Video Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

The Series Ep2: Social Pressure ➞

Winter Weather Special ➞