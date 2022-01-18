Curtis leads Bowling Green past N. Illinois 92-83

A backdoor cold front and an upper level disturbance will combine to bring chances for light rain and snow to parts of New Mexico through Thursday morning.

As a backdoor cold front pushes through the central mountain chain gaps into the Rio Grande Valley this evening, it could spark light rain and snow as it interacts with the upper level disturbance. With better moisture to the south, it is more likely to see rainfall overnight around the Truth or Consequences area down to Las Cruces, that could switch over to snow early Thursday morning. A mix of rain and snow will be likely Thursday morning across south-central New Mexico Thursday morning with flurries into the southeastern part of the state. A few slippery spots will be possible where rain and snow falls. Temperatures Thursday will be colder statewide as the northern half of New Mexico sees clearing skies.