Curry leads Old Dominion over William & Mary 86-78

Posted:

NORFOLK, Va. (AP)Malik Curry had 24 points as Old Dominion defeated William & Mary 86-78 on Saturday night.

A.J. Oliver II had 19 points for Old Dominion (1-1). Joe Reece added 13 points. Jaylin Hunter had 11 points.

Connor Kochera had 19 points for the Tribe (0-1). Luke Loewe added 16 points and 10 assists. Yuri Covington had 13 points.

