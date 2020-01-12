Cummings scores 20 to carry Colgate over Navy 70-63

NCAA Men's Basketball
Posted: / Updated:

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP)Nelly Cummings had 20 points as Colgate stretched its win streak to seven games, topping Navy 70-63 on Saturday.

Rapolas Ivanauskas had 16 points for Colgate (13-4, 4-0 Patriot League). Jordan Burns added 13 points, six rebounds and six assists. Will Rayman had eight rebounds and three blocks for the visitors.

Cam Davis had 22 points for the Midshipmen (8-7, 2-2). John Carter Jr. added 18 points. Tyler Nelson had 10 points.

Colgate faces Lafayette on the road on Wednesday. Navy faces Lehigh on the road on Wednesday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Video Forecast

Connor's Saturday Evening Forecast

Thumbnail for the video titled "Connor's Saturday Evening Forecast"
More Weather Video Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

The Series Ep2: Social Pressure ➞