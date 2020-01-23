Cumberland cousins score 37, Cincinnati rallies past Temple

NCAA Men's Basketball
PHILADELPHIA (AP)Cousins Jarron and Jaevin Cumberland combined for 37 points, leading five into double-figure scoring as Cincinnati defeated Temple 89-82 Wednesday night.

Jarron Cumberland scored 22, making 13-of-14 at the free-throw line, Jaevin Cumberland, a grad transfer from Oakland, added 15 points on four 3-pointers for the Bearcats (12-7, 5-2 American). Chris Vogt added 18 points on perfect 5-for-5 shooting from the floor, as well as 8-for-9 at the line, while Tre Scott double-doubled with 16 points and 11 rebounds as well as five assists. Keith Williams scored 10.

Quinton Rose led Temple (10-8, 2-5) with 26 points and Nate Pierre-Louis added 22, both season-highs.

A Jake Forrester basket brought Temple into a 71-71 tie with four minutes left, and a J.P. Moorman free throw gave the Owls a 72-71 lead. Cincinnati’s Scott dunked with 2:42 remaining as the Bearcats closed on an 18-10 run in which they were 4-for-4 shooting and 10-for-10 at the line. Jarron Cumberland scored 14 of the last 18.

Cincinnati plays SMU at home on Tuesday. Temple plays Penn on the road on Saturday.

