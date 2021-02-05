Cuffee carries Liberty past Lancaster Bible College 90-49

NCAA Men's Basketball
Posted: / Updated:

LYNCHBURG, Va. (AP)Elijah Cuffee scored 19 points and Blake Preston had 17 points and nine rebounds as Liberty rolled past Lancaster Bible College 90-49 on Friday night.

Cuffee was 7 of 10 from the field as the Flames (15-5) shot 53.8%.

Jordan Shewbridge had 14 points for the Chargers.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

