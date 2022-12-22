FULLERTON, Calif. (AP)Jalen Harris had 19 points in CSU Fullerton’s 59-49 victory over Sacramento State on Wednesday night.

Harris was 7 of 13 shooting, including 1 for 5 from distance, and went 4 for 5 from the line for the Titans (6-6). Garrison Wade scored 13 points, going 3 of 6 from the floor, including 3 for 4 from distance, and 4 for 4 from the line. Max Jones was 3 of 7 shooting and 5 of 6 from the free throw line to finish with 12 points.

The Hornets (6-6) were led by Akolda Mawein, who recorded 14 points and seven rebounds. Callum McRae added 10 points, 14 rebounds and four assists.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.