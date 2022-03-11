HENDERSON, Nev. (AP)Damari Milstead had 24 points, E.J. Anosike added 16 points and 20 rebounds and Cal State Fullerton breezed to a 73-55 victory over UC Davis in the Big West Conference tournament quarterfinals on Thursday night.

Milstead sank 5 of 6 shots from 3-point range for the second-seeded Titans (19-10). Tray Maddox Jr. added 11 points, while Latrell Wrightsell Jr. scored 10.

Caleb Fuller had 13 points and three blocks for the seventh-seeded Aggies (13-11). Elijah Pepper added 12 points and nine rebounds. Ezra Manjon, who led the Aggies in scoring entering the contest with 15 points per game, scored four points on 2-of-17 shooting.

Fullerton will play either No. 3 seed Hawaii or sixth-seed UC Riverside in Friday’s semifinals.

—

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

—

Portions of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com