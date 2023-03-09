HENDERSON, Nev. (AP)Max Jones scored 18 points, three in the overtime, as CSU Fullerton took down Hawaii 62-60 on Thursday night in the Big West Conference Tournament.

Jones added six rebounds for the Titans (19-12). Latrell Wrightsell Jr. scored 14 points and added 10 rebounds. Tory San Antonio shot 4 of 8 from the field and 2 for 3 from the line to finish with 11 points. The Titans picked up their seventh straight win.

Samuta Avea led the way for the Rainbow Warriors (22-11) with 19 points and 10 rebounds. Noel Coleman added 14 points and seven rebounds for Hawaii. In addition, JoVon McClanahan finished with 12 points and five assists.

Coleman got his defender in the air and sank a 3-pointer at the regulation buzzer to force overtime. Wrightsell capped the overtime scoring with 1:13 left.

—

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.