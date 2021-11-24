CS Northridge defeats Saint Katherine College 71-62

NCAA Men's Basketball
NORTHRIDGE, Calif. (AP)Christian Gray had 13 points and seven rebounds as Cal State Northridge defeated NAIA-member Saint Katherine College 71-62 on Wednesday.

Brendan Harrick had 13 points for Cal State Northridge (2-3). Fidelis Okereke added seven rebounds. Darius Brown II had seven rebounds.

Atin Wright was held scoreless. The Matadors’ leading scorer coming into the contest at 11 points per game, he shot 0 of 4 from behind the arc.

Tavon Tarpley had 22 points for the Firebirds. Kody Clouet added 16 points and 10 rebounds.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

