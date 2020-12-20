CS Bakersfield tops Saint Katherine 87-46

NCAA Men's Basketball
Posted: / Updated:

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (AP)Taze Moore came off the bench to score 19 points to lead Cal State Bakersfield to an 87-46 win over Saint Katherine on Saturday.

Shaun Williams had 17 points for Cal State Bakersfield (3-2). Shawn Stith added 10 points.

Darius Jackson had 10 points for the Firebirds, who have now lost seven games in a row to start the season

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Video Forecast

Grant's Sunday Night Forecast

More Weather Video Forecast
Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Photo Gallery