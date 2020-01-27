Closings & Delays
Cruz sparks Fairfield to 63-55 victory over Canisius

NCAA Men's Basketball
FAIRFIELD, Conn. (AP)Jesus Cruz came off the bench to score 21 points and grab seven rebounds to help Fairfield defeat Canisius 63-55 on Sunday.

Cruz sank just 4 of 14 shots from the floor, but he was 13 of 13 at the free-throw line for the Stags (8-11, 4-4 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference). Landon Taliaferro added 16 points. Fairfield shot 39% overall and missed 10 of 12 from 3-point range (17%).

Malik Johnson paced the Golden Griffins (8-12, 3-6) with 17 points on 8-of-14 shooting. He added five rebounds, five assists and three steals. Majesty Brandon, who was second on the Golden Griffins in scoring entering the matchup at 13 points per game, made only 1 of 6 shots and scored three points.

Canisius shot just 40% overall and 25% from distance (5 of 20). The Stags improved to 2-0 against the Golden Griffins this season.

