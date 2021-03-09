Cruz leads Fairfield past Manhattan in OT in MAAC opener

NCAA Men's Basketball
Posted: / Updated:

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP)Jesus Cruz had 16 points off the bench to lead Fairfield to a 59-58 overtime win over Manhattan in a first-round game of the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference tournament on Tuesday night.

Jake Wojcik had 15 points for Fairfield (8-16) and Taj Benning collared eight rebounds.

Ant Nelson had 16 points and 11 rebounds for the Jaspers (7-13), Samba Diallo scored 13 points with 11 rebounds and Warren Williams scored 11.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

MORE IN DON'T MISS

Photo Galleries

MORE PHOTO GALLERIES

News Resources

MORE NEWS RESOURCES