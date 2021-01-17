Crutcher carries Dayton past George Washington 67-54

WASHINGTON (AP)Jalen Crutcher scored 23 points and Dayton got past George Washington 67-54 on Sunday.

Crutcher sank 5 of 7 from 3-point range.

Mustapha Amzil had 10 points and seven rebounds for Dayton (8-3, 4-2 Atlantic 10 Conference), Ibi Watson scored 10 points and Elijah Weaver distributed six assists.

Dayton built a 35-22 in the first half; a season low for the Colonials.

James Bishop had 17 points for the Colonials (3-9, 2-3), Ricky Lindo Jr. added 13 points and eight rebounds and Sloan Seymour scored 10.

