Crowe lifts Cal Poly past CS Northridge 76-70

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. (AP)Mark Crowe scored a season-high 21 points as Cal Poly broke its eight-game losing streak, topping Cal State Northridge 76-70 on Friday. Alimamy Koroma added 20 points for the Mustangs. Koroma also had nine rebounds.

Colby Rogers had 15 points for Cal Poly (3-10, 1-6 Big West Conference). Keith Smith added eight assists.

TJ Starks had 19 points for the Matadors (5-7, 1-4), who have now lost four games in a row. Darius Brown II added 18 points. Vante Hendrix had six rebounds.

