PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) – Ed Croswell scored 13 points as Providence beat Columbia 78-64 on Saturday night.

Croswell added five rebounds for the Friars (5-2). Jayden Pierre was 5 of 8 shooting (3 for 3 from distance) to add 13 points. Noah Locke recorded 10 points and was 3 of 10 shooting (3 for 9 from distance).

The Lions (2-6) were led in scoring by Geronimo Rubio De La Rosa, who finished with 17 points, 10 rebounds and three steals. Josh Odunowo added 11 points and eight rebounds for Columbia. Zinou Bedri also had 11 points.

—

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.