Cross, Henry lead Jacksonville State past UT Martin 72-58

NCAA Men's Basketball
Posted: / Updated:

JACKSONVILLE, Ala. (AP)Jacara Cross had 20 points and Kayne Henry scored 18 as Jacksonville State topped UT Martin 72-58 on Saturday.

The Gamecocks (12-17, 7-9 Ohio Valley Conference) led by 11 points at halftime and maintained at least a nine-point advantage throughout the second half.

Quintin Dove had 26 points for UT Martin (8-19, 4-12). Derek Hawthorne, Jr. added 20 points and six rebounds for the Skyhawks.

The Gamecocks improve to 2-0 against the Skyhawks for the season. Jacksonville State defeated UT Martin 75-61 on Feb. 8.

Jacksonville State plays at Tennessee State on Thursday. UT Martin plays at home against Southern Illinois-Edwardsville on Thursday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Video Forecast

Connor's Sunday Evening Forecast

Thumbnail for the video titled "Connor's Sunday Evening Forecast"
More Weather Video Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

The Series Ep2: Social Pressure ➞