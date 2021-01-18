Crosby carries Alcorn State over Arkansa-Pine Bluff 82-48

NCAA Men's Basketball
Posted: / Updated:

LORMAN, Miss. (AP)Troymain Crosby had 18 points as Alcorn State routed Arkansas-Pine Bluff 82-48 on Monday.

Oddyst Walker and David Pierce III added 15 points each, and Kurk Lee had 14 points and eight assists for Alcorn State (2-6, 2-1 Southwestern Athletic Conference).

Shaun Doss Jr. had 10 points for the Golden Lions (3-10, 2-2). Markedric Bell also scored 10 points with eight rebounds and three blocks.

For more AP college basketball coverage:https://apnews.com/Collegebasketballandhttp://twitter.com/AP-Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights,http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC,https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

MORE IN DON'T MISS

Photo Galleries

MORE PHOTO GALLERIES

News Resources

MORE NEWS RESOURCES