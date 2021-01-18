Crosby carries Alcorn State over Arkansa-Pine Bluff 82-48

LORMAN, Miss. (AP)Troymain Crosby had 18 points as Alcorn State routed Arkansas-Pine Bluff 82-48 on Monday.

Oddyst Walker and David Pierce III added 15 points each, and Kurk Lee had 14 points and eight assists for Alcorn State (2-6, 2-1 Southwestern Athletic Conference).

Shaun Doss Jr. had 10 points for the Golden Lions (3-10, 2-2). Markedric Bell also scored 10 points with eight rebounds and three blocks.

