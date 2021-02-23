Crockrell leads Pacific over San Diego 77-67

NCAA Men's Basketball
Posted: / Updated:

SAN DIEGO (AP)Pierre Crockrell II had a career-high 21 points as Pacific topped San Diego 77-67 on Tuesday.

Crockrell made 9 of 12 shots.

Broc Finstuen had 15 points for Pacific (8-7, 5-6 West Coast Conference). Jordan Bell added 13 points and eight rebounds, and Jeremiah Bailey had 12 points and seven rebounds.

Joey Calcaterra had 12 points for the Toreros (3-9, 2-6). Yauhen Massalski added 11 points, 11 rebounds and five blocks. Josh Parrish also had 11 points.

For more AP college basketball coverage:https://apnews.com/Collegebasketballandhttp://twitter.com/AP-Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights,http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC,https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

MORE IN DON'T MISS

Photo Galleries

MORE PHOTO GALLERIES

News Resources

MORE NEWS RESOURCES