Crockrell II lifts Pacific over San Francisco 76-69

NCAA Men's Basketball
Posted: / Updated:

STOCKTON, Calif. (AP)Pierre Crockrell II scored 17 points as Pacific topped San Francisco 76-69 on Saturday night.

Broc Finstuen and Jeremiah Bailey added 16 points each for the Tigers. Finstuen also had eight rebounds.

Jordan Bell had 12 points and eight rebounds for Pacific (9-8, 6-7 West Coast Conference).

Jamaree Bouyea had 22 points and 10 rebounds for the Dons (10-13, 4-9), whose losing streak stretched to six games. Julian Rishwain added 21 points. Khalil Shabazz had 15 points.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

MORE IN DON'T MISS

Photo Galleries

MORE PHOTO GALLERIES

News Resources

MORE NEWS RESOURCES