OMAHA, Neb. (AP)Ryan Kalkbrenner had 17 points, eight rebounds and six blocks in leading Creighton to an 83-61 victory over Seton Hall on Tuesday night.

Kalkbrenner shot 7 of 9 from the floor for the Bluejays (9-6, 3-1 Big East). Trey Alexander scored 15 points while going 5 of 10 and added six assists. Arthur Kaluma was 5-of-9 shooting to finish with 14 points plus 11 rebounds for his first double-double this season.

Femi Odukale led the way for the Pirates (8-8, 1-4) with 16 points. Tray Jackson added 11 points and Tyrese Samuel had nine points and six rebounds.

Creighton took control with a 12-0 run, including three straight dunks by Kalkbrenner, midway through the first half that gave the Bluejays a double-digit lead they would maintain.

Leading 43-22 at halftime, Creighton started the second half with a 15-4 run for a 32-point lead, their largest of the game.

Both teams next play Saturday. Creighton visits UConn while Seton Hall hosts Butler.

