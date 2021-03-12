Crawford scores 21 to lift Louisiana Tech over FAU 75-69

NCAA Men's Basketball
Posted: / Updated:

FRISCO, Texas (AP)Isaiah Crawford had 21 points as Louisiana Tech, the No. 1 seed in the West, topped Florida Atlantic, the No. 4 seed in the East, 75-69 in the Conference USA Conference Tourney quarterfinals on Thursday night.

Kalob Ledoux had 14 points for Louisiana Tech (21-6), which will face North Texas, the No. 3 seed in the West, in the semifinals Friday. JaColby Pemberton added 13 points and nine rebounds. Amorie Archibald had 13 points.

Michael Forrest had 22 points for the Owls (13-10). Jailyn Ingram added 15 points. Karlis Silins had 12 points.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

MORE IN DON'T MISS

Photo Galleries

MORE PHOTO GALLERIES

News Resources

MORE NEWS RESOURCES