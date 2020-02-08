Closings & Delays
Crawford, Ross lead Iona over Quinnipiac 73-52

NCAA Men's Basketball
HAMDEN, Conn. (AP)E.J. Crawford had 18 points as Iona rolled past Quinnipiac 73-52 on Friday night.

Isaiah Ross added 16 points for the Gaels, while Dylan van Eyck chipped in 15.

Isaiah Washington had 13 points for Iona (6-12, 4-7 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference).

Matt Balanc had 14 points for the Bobcats (11-10, 6-5). Jacob Rigoni added 12 points. Rich Kelly had six assists.

Iona plays Fairfield on the road on Sunday. Quinnipiac matches up against Manhattan at home on Sunday.

