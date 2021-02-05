Crawford leads Louisiana Tech past North Texas 68-63

DENTON, Texas (AP)Isaiah Crawford had a career-high 27 points as Louisiana Tech edged past North Texas 68-63 on Friday night.

Crawford hit 12 of 15 shots.

Kenneth Lofton Jr. had 14 points and 10 rebounds for Louisiana Tech (15-5, 8-3 Conference USA), which earned its fourth consecutive win. Cobe Williams added 11 points.

Thomas Bell had 17 points for the Mean Green (9-6, 5-2), whose four-game win streak ended with the loss. James Reese added 12 points. Rubin Jones had 10 points.

