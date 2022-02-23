CARBONDALE, Ill. (AP)Ben Coupet Jr. had 22 points as Southern Illinois easily defeated Illinois State 90-69 on Wednesday night.

Marcus Domask had 16 points and nine assists for Southern Illinois (16-13, 9-8 Missouri Valley Conference), which earned its fourth straight win. Lance Jones added 16 points. Steven Verplancken Jr. had 12 points.

The 90 points were a season best for Southern Illinois.

Antonio Reeves had 18 points for the Redbirds (11-19, 4-13), whose losing streak stretched to five games. Kendall Lewis added 14 points. Mark Freeman had 12 points.

The Salukis improve to 2-0 against the Redbirds on the season. Southern Illinois defeated Illinois State 75-69 on Feb. 5.

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com