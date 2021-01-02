Coupet carries UALR past Texas-Arlington 102-93

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP)Ben Coupet Jr. scored a career-high 27 points and Ruot Monyyong added 23 as Arkansas-Little Rock topped Texas-Arlington 102-93 on Friday in the first Sun Belt Conference matchup of the season for both teams.

Coupet made 10 of 13 shots, including 5 of 7 from behind the arc. He added seven rebounds. Monyyong also had eight rebounds and six assists.

Nikola Maric had 15 points and four blocks for UALR (5-3). Isaiah Palermo added 13 points.

Sam Griffin scored a career-high 25 points for the Mavericks (4-5). Fredelin De La Cruz added 17 points and Shahada Wells had 16 points.

