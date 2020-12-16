Council IV, Gilbert lead Wichita State over Tulsa 69-65

TULSA, Okla. (AP)Ricky Council IV had 13 points and eight rebounds as Wichita State narrowly beat Tulsa 69-65 on Tuesday night in an American Athletic Conference opener.

Alterique Gilbert added 13 points for the Shockers (2-2, 1-0). Trey Wade chipped in 11 points and seven rebounds. Isaiah Poor Bear-Chandler had 10 points.

Brandon Rachal had 17 points and 11 rebounds for the Golden Hurricane (1-3, 0-1). Elijah Joiner added 11 points. Curtis Haywood II had 11 points and six rebounds.

