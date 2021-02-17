Cornwall scores 20 to carry Gardner-Webb past Radford 69-57

NCAA Men's Basketball
Posted: / Updated:

RADFORD, Va. (AP)Jaheam Cornwall had 20 points as Gardner-Webb defeated Radford 69-57 on Wednesday night.

Jacob Falko had 18 points for Gardner-Webb (9-14, 8-10 Big South Conference), which ended its five-game road losing streak. Jamaine Mann added 10 points, six rebounds and four blocks.

Fah’Mir Ali had 11 points for the Highlanders (13-10, 12-5). Xavier Lipscomb and Lewis Djonkam each had 10 points.

For more AP college basketball coverage:https://apnews.com/Collegebasketballandhttp://twitter.com/AP-Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights,http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC,https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

MORE IN DON'T MISS

Photo Galleries

MORE PHOTO GALLERIES

News Resources

MORE NEWS RESOURCES