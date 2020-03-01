Live Now
WATCH LIVE: South Carolina Primary 2020 Coverage

Cornwall scores 19 to carry Gardner-Webb past Radford 70-62

NCAA Men's Basketball
Posted: / Updated:

RADFORD, Va. (AP)Jaheam Cornwall and Nate Johnson scored 19 points apiece and Gardner-Webb closed the regular season by knocking Radford out of sole possession of first place in the Big South Conference with a 70-62 win on Saturday.

Nate Jamison Jr. added 11 points and seven rebounds for the Runnin’ Bulldogs (15-15, 11-7), who made 10 3-pointers and shot 51% overall to end at 10-game winning streak for Radford (20-10, 15-3).

The Highlanders dropped into a first-place with Winthrop, which beat High Point 84-76.

Travis Fields, Jr. tied a season high with 22 points for Radford, Carlik Jones added 15 points and six assists amd Devonnte Holland had 12 points and nine rebounds.

Radford defeated Gardner-Webb 67-64 on Jan. 8.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Video Forecast

Connor's Sunday Morning Forecast

Thumbnail for the video titled "Connor's Sunday Morning Forecast"
More Weather Video Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

The Series Ep2: Social Pressure ➞