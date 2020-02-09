Closings & Delays
There is currently 1 active closing. Click for more details.

Cornwall leads Gardner-Webb over SC-Upstate 88-57

NCAA Men's Basketball
Posted: / Updated:

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (AP)Jaheam Cornwall had 21 points as Gardner-Webb rolled past South Carolina Upstate 88-57 on Saturday.

Nate Johnson had 17 points and six rebounds for Gardner-Webb (9-14, 5-6 Big South Conference). Eric Jamison Jr. added 16 points. Justin Jenkins had 12 points.

The Spartans’ 29.5 field goal percentage represented the worst mark by a Gardner-Webb opponent this season.

Everette Hammond had 18 points for the Spartans (10-15, 5-7). Tommy Bruner added 13 points. He also had seven turnovers but only one assist. Thomas Booker had eight rebounds.

The Runnin’ Bulldogs improve to 2-0 against the Spartans on the season. Gardner-Webb defeated South Carolina Upstate 83-67 on Jan. 18. Gardner-Webb plays High Point at home on Monday. South Carolina Upstate matches up against Charleston Southern at home on Monday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Video Forecast

Connor's Sunday Evening Forecast

Thumbnail for the video titled "Connor's Sunday Evening Forecast"
More Weather Video Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

The Series Ep2: Social Pressure ➞