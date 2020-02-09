Cornell hands Princeton first Ivy League loss, 73-62

ITHACA, N.Y. (AP)Jimmy Boeheim had 24 points and nine rebounds as Cornell defeated Princeton 73-62 on Saturday, handing the Tigers their first loss in Ivy League play.

Josh Warren had 18 points and 10 rebounds for Cornell (5-13, 2-3 Ivy League), which earned its fourth consecutive home victory. Terrance McBride added 14 points.

Princeton totaled 22 points in the first half, a season low for the team.

Jaelin Llewellyn had 13 points for the Tigers (9-9, 4-1), whose six-game win streak came to an end. Ethan Wright added 10 points and six rebounds. Richmond Aririguzoh also had 10 points.

Cornell takes on Penn at home on Sunday. Princeton plays Columbia on the road on Sunday.

