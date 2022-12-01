HOUSTON (AP)Tyree Corbett had 20 points in Denver’s 93-83 victory over Houston Christian on Thursday night.

Corbett had 11 rebounds for the Pioneers (7-1). Tommy Bruner added 20 points while going 7 of 14 (4 for 5 from distance), and he also had eight assists. Touko Tainamo went 7 of 9 from the field to finish with 18 points.

Brycen Long led the way for the Huskies (1-7) with 28 points. Andrew King added 11 points and four assists.

