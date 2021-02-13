Cool scores 22 to carry Idaho St. past Idaho 64-58 in OT

POCATELLO, Idaho (AP)Tarik Cool tied his season high with 22 points and Daxton Carr forced overtime with a 3-pointer at the end of the second half as Idaho State defeated Idaho 64-58 on Saturday.

Austin Smellie had 10 points for Idaho State (11-7, 7-3 Big Sky Conference). Brayden Parker added nine points and five blocks. Malik Porter had eight rebounds.

Gabe Quinnett had 14 points for the Vandals (0-17, 0-14), whose season-opening losing streak reached 17 games. Scott Blakney added 12 points. Hunter-Jack Madden had 10 points.

The Bengals improve to 2-0 against the Vandals on the season. Idaho State defeated Idaho 69-43 on Thursday.

