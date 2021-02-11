Cool, Porter carry Idaho State in romp over Idaho 69-43

Posted: / Updated:

POCATELLO, Idaho (AP)Tarik Cool scored 14 points and Malik Porter 11 points as Idaho State romped past Idaho 69-43 on Thursday night.

Porter also blocked three shots for Idaho State (10-7, 6-3 Big Sky Conference). Brayden Parker and Austin Smellie each had 12 points. Robert Ford III had 9 points and 11 rebounds.

Ja’Vary Christmas had 9 points for the Vandals (0-16, 0-13), who have now lost 16 straight games to start the season.

