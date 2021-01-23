Cooks scores 25 to lead NJIT over Stony Brook 74-65

NCAA Men's Basketball
NEWARK, N.J. (AP)Zach Cooks had a season-high 25 points as NJIT topped Stony Brook 74-65 on Saturday.

Miles Coleman had 12 points for NJIT (5-6, 4-5 America East Conference). Antwuan Butler added 10 points.

Jaden Sayles scored a career-high 32 points and had seven rebounds for the Seawolves (6-7, 4-3). Juan Felix Rodriguez added 14 points and six assists. Mouhamadou Gueye had 11 rebounds.

