Cooks scores 19 to lift NJIT past Kennesaw State 66-48

NCAA Men's Basketball
Posted: / Updated:

NEWARK, N.J. (AP)Zach Cooks had 19 points and six rebounds as NJIT beat Kennesaw State 66-48 on Saturday.

San Antonio Brinson had 13 points for NJIT (6-12, 3-2 Atlantic Sun Conference). Diego Willis added 11 points. Souleymane Diakite had eight rebounds.

Jamie Lewis had 14 points for the Owls (1-17, 0-5), whose losing streak stretched to nine games. Tyler Hooker added 13 points.

NJIT takes on Stetson on the road on Thursday. Kennesaw State takes on North Alabama at home on Thursday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Video Forecast

Connor's Sunday Morning Forecast

Thumbnail for the video titled "Connor's Sunday Morning Forecast"
More Weather Video Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

The Series Ep2: Social Pressure ➞