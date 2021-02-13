Conway scores 22 to carry VMI over Samford 85-56

LEXINGTON, Va. (AP)Sean Conway had six 3-pointers on his way to 22 points as VMI routed Samford 85-56 on Saturday.

Kamdyn Curfman had five 3s and 17 points for VMI (11-10, 6-6 Southern Conference), which earned its fourth straight home victory after making 15 of 39 shots from the arc. Jake Stephens added 14 points and four assists. Trey Bonham also scored 14 points. Myles Lewis had 10 rebounds.

Greg Parham, whose 19 points per game coming into the contest led the Keydets, scored eight points on 3-of-11 shooting.

Jaron Rillie had 11 points and seven rebounds for the Bulldogs (6-11, 2-8), who have now lost four games in a row after going 6 of 35 from the arc.

The Keydets evened the season series against the Bulldogs with the win. Samford defeated VMI 84-71 on Dec. 30.

—

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

—

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com