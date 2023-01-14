TOWSON, Md. (AP)Ryan Conway had 17 points in Towson’s 68-48 victory over Monmouth on Saturday.

Conway also added three steals for the Tigers (11-7, 3-2 Colonial Athletic Association). Charles Thompson added 11 points while going 4 of 8 and 3 of 6 from the free throw line, and he also had 11 rebounds. Chris Biekeu shot 2 of 3 from the field and 4 for 4 from the line to finish with eight points.

Myles Foster led the way for the Hawks (1-17, 0-5) with 14 points and six rebounds. Jack Collins added 10 points and three steals for Monmouth. Andrew Ball also had eight points and two steals. The Hawks prolonged their losing streak to nine straight.

Towson took the lead with 18:27 left in the first half and did not relinquish it. The score was 37-24 at halftime, with Thompson racking up nine points. Towson pulled away with an 8-0 run in the second half to extend a 13-point lead to 21 points. They outscored Monmouth by seven points in the final half, as Conway led the way with a team-high nine second-half points.

NEXT UP

Up next for Towson is a Monday matchup with Hofstra at home, while Monmouth hosts Charleston (SC) on Thursday.

—

